  Jeff Jarrett's secret backstage name in AEW revealed, could he also go down the "Cope" path? (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett's secret backstage name in AEW revealed, could he also go down the "Cope" path? (Exclusive)

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Jan 14, 2025 16:00 GMT
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer [image source: AEW on Instagram & Facebook]
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer [image source: AEW on Instagram & Facebook]

After changing Adam Copeland's name to Cope, AEW could be planning on changing the name of another huge star, according to veteran Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer believes the promotion might change Jeff Jarrett's name to 'Double.'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been working hard to become a main event player in AEW since last year. Although he failed to win the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation tournament, he has competed in some big matches. Jarrett recently announced that he has signed his final contract as an active performer with All Elite Wrestling and is aiming to win the World Title.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo discussed Jeff Jarrett's potential new name. Russo revealed that people close to Jarrett call him 'Double' and claimed that the promotion could change his name to that, just like they did Adam Copeland's name, Cope.

"You know what a lot of people close to Jeff, you know what they call him? And he may be changing his name to this, like Cope. They call him double. that may be down the pike, Double, Yes." [From 02:55 to 03:26]

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

Dutch Mantell doesn't like Adam Copeland's new AEW name

Adam Copeland's sudden name change to Cope has had mixed feelings from fans and veterans. Many have justified the name by claiming that people close to Adam refer to him as Cope, and the name also has similarities to his former WWE name, Edge.

In a recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager expressed his dislike of Adam Copeland's name change and joked about it, offering some hilarious suggestions.

"I don't like it already, Cope. Put an 'S' in front of it, could be 'Scope'... I wonder if they could get the 'S' to mean anything. Scope... Cope... [laughs] Yeah... Sullivan Cope, what the hell? Dr. Sullivan Cope? We'll come up with something if we keep throwing it around," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:11:40 to 1:12:02]

We will have to wait and see if AEW has more sudden name changes planned for the talent.

If you use the quote from H1, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
