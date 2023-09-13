Jeff Jarrett shares his thoughts on Vince McMahon no longer owning WWE after merger with UFC

AEW star Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon being no longer the majority owner of WWE.

In a groundbreaking turn of events, WWE saw one of its most historic days on September 12 as the company merged with the UFC under TKO Holdings. This also marks the end of Vince McMahon's time as the majority owner. He will reportedly still own 34% of the new company and retain a 16% voting interest.

Jeff Jarrett, who worked for Vince McMahon on several occasions and had a successful career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He shared his thoughts on the historic event.

Speaking on his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, the veteran said that this is the first day that the wrestling business can no longer say it's a family business.

"Today is the first day that the wrestling business can no longer say it's a family business. The McMahons were truly the last of the territories. Now, yes, it grew and went national, then went global and went public. But at the end of the day ... on Christmas or Thanksgiving or holidays, whether the McMahons sat around the kitchen table or not, it was still a family-run business," Jarrett said. (0:55 - 1:40)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo said there could be layoffs after WWE acquisition

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on potential departures once Endeavor assumes control of the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer said that several positions in office might be at risk, as McMahon didn't prioritize these roles.

"He's [Ari Emanuel] not gonna fire people Vince [McMahon] doesn't want to fire. So when you talk about that inner circle, they are not going anywhere. But the office workers, the accountants, the legal department, creative services; Vince doesn't care about any of those people," said Vince Russo. [2:00 - 2:20]

It will be interesting to see how WWE and the UFC operate under the same umbrella.

