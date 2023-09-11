"Vince doesn't care about those people" - Veteran on who could be released from WWE after Endeavor takes over (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about who could be shown the door from WWE once Endeavor finally takes over the promotion.

The news of the global juggernaut being acquired by Endeavor, which also owns UFC, broke out just after WrestleMania 39. Now, months later, the deal is nearing its closing date of September 12, and it would see WWE and UFC merging.

Amid this, there have also been murmurs of the new management initiating cost-cutting measures and laying off employees from the global juggernaut. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel wouldn't let go of anyone that Vince McMahon doesn't want to fire.

The former WWE personality added since McMahon didn't value the office staff and those in creative positions, their jobs were in danger.

"He's (Ari Emanuel) not gonna fire people Vince (McMahon) doesn't want to fire. So when you talk about that inner circle, they are not going anywhere. But the office workers, the accountants, the legal department, creative services; Vince doesn't care about any of those people," said Vince Russo. [2:00 - 2:20]

Vince Russo thinks Ari Emanuel was responsible for Triple H's removal from WWE's Board of Directors

Last month, on an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Triple H no longer being a member of WWE's Boards of Directors after its merger. The former WCW Champion believes Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel could be behind this decision, as he was willing to deal only with Vince McMahon.

"Bro, what's that dude's name? Ari Emanuel. He made it clear he got in business with Vince McMahon. He made it absolutely clear, man," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen what changes the Stamford-based promotion will undergo once its merger with UFC is completed on September 12.

