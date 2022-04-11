"Tony Khan would have given him a fortune" - Jim Cornette on why 3-time WWE Champion didn't join AEW 

Rey Mysterio is on great terms with a number of AEW stars. However, he chose to sign with WWE instead of Tony Khan's company when he had the opportunity in 2020. Jim Cornette gave reasons as to why that might have happened.

Rey Mysterio is one of the most recognizable names in all of wrestling today. The 3-time world champion is adored by wrestling fans all around the globe and even at 47 years of age, he's still going strong. In recent years, he has formed a tag team with his son Dominik Mysterio and the duo have won the WWE tag titles as well.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager explained that Rey's son being in WWE is probably what held him back from signing with AEW.

"For his career, possibly, but for Dominik's, probably not. I'm sure that's why he didn't go because he wanted his son to be involved and treated well by the major company. But the people would have loved, the AEW fans especially would have loved Mysterio. I'm sure Tony Khan would have given him a fortune and hardly wrestle at all. Do what he wants. But I mean do you think would AEW even have taken Dominik?" (1:41:00 - 1:43:00)

Rey Mysterio is close friends with a number of AEW stars

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the pro wrestling business. His high-flying style revolutionized wrestling in multiple ways and led to fans idolizing him. Not just fans, but even his peers hold a great deal of respect for him.

The Master of 619 is on great terms with the likes of CM Punk, Andrade El Idolo and Chris Jericho, all of whom now ply their trade in AEW.

In an ESPN interview, Dominik and Rey Mysterio spoke about various things, including how Le Champion suggested Dominik train under Lance Storm.

"After three months with [Jay] Lethal, Dominik was off to his next stop. Thanks to a recommendation from Rey's close friend Chris Jericho, Dominik left the United States to train with former WWE wrestler and acclaimed trainer Lance Storm in Calgary, Alberta."

Rey Mysterio was part of the All In show that played a major role in AEW's creation. Could we see the legend in All Elite Wrestling for one final main event run?

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande