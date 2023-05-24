Jim Cornette accuses 2-time world champion of going into business for himself on AEW Dynamite

On last week's AEW Dynamite, fans saw a hard-hitting match between Rush and Jungle Boy. The former ROH World Champion dominated the entire match, dictating the pace and leaving Jack Perry powerless. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was not a fan of how the bout panned out.

Despite him being completely in control of the match, Rush would lose to Jungle Boy by a roll-up, completely upsetting El Toro Blanco as he then made a post-match assault. Jungle Boy would then be saved by the other AEW pillars, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin.

In his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran would give his comments on the match on AEW Dynamite. He questioned how the match was cleared by management. He criticized the spots in the match and how the rest of the match went despite these risky spots.

"Like I'm saying, nobody cleared this match. If there was agent that cleared this match, they should be terminated immediately. It had to be Rush going into business for himself." [1:59:10 - 1:59:46]

Another WWE veteran, Dutch Mantell, also commented on the bump and how Jungle Boy would live to regret it when he is 60 years old.

Jim Cornette criticized superstar's decision to leave WWE for AEW

Roderick Strong is another superstar to make the jump from WWE to AEW. On last week's episode of Dynamite, he took on Chris Jericho in a falls-count-anywhere match. Strong got the victory with the help of Adam Cole.

On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran expressed his dislike of Strong going to the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he feels he should have stayed with WWE.

"He's gone from in NXT he was an afterthought after the rest of the [Undisputed Era] left, and now he's in a place where all of his strengths are completely negated. He's in the big budget land of garbage wrestling, and I hate to see it." [1:34:34-1:35:24]

As Double or Nothing nears, several storylines are taking shape, with AEW looking to host a strong show ahead of the premiere of Collision and the All In event.

