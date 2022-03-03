Jim Cornette gives his honest take on former WWE Champion possibly joining AEW

On the latest edition of the Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the AEW & Jeff Hardy situation. He spoke about the circumstances under which Jeff let it slip out he's joining AEW and expressed his views on Jeff choosing AEW.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE after he left the arena in the middle of a house show. When asked to take a drug test, Hardy refused and, as a result, was let go by the company.

Talking about the situation, Cornette said he feels Hardy screwed up, letting it slip he's joining AEW in a random interview backstage at his concert, but he's happy for him:

"I don't think he should've blurted that out. He's so nervous and excited. I'm happy for him that anything in wrestling can excite him anymore." [6:39-6:53]

You can check out the entire segment below:

A possible Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW?

With Jeff Hardy letting it slip that his next destination will be AEW, one can't help but speculate a possible reunion for Big Money Matt and Brother Nero.

Matt Hardy currently finds himself locking horns with his protege Isiah Kassidy, with him expressing disappointment in Isiah and Isiah accusing Hardy of holding him back. Tensions escalated between the two when Hardy abandoned Kassidy midway through his match against Keith Lee.

Should Isiah Kassidy and the rest of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office turn on Matt, he could seek help from the former WWE Champion. Matches against Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade could be on the cards.

