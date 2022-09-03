"Ridiculous next to Johnny f**king same-face" - Jim Cornette approves of top AEW star not joining WWE

Jim Cornette is apparently glad that a top AEW star chose Tony Khan's Promotion over WWE.

Despite the Stamford-based company's prominence in the pro-wrestling world, Darby Allin recently revealed that he had chosen to join AEW. He also disclosed that he had taken a loan of $12,000 to end his contract with a previous company earlier, even before his entry into Tony Khan's roster was confirmed.

Speaking about Darby's decision on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran praised him for his courageous initiative. He also stated that Darby would not be a good fit in NXT alongside stars like Johnny Gargano.

"I mean he made the right decision, for both parties than not going to NXT. Because we have said that Darby has that goofy weird charisma that people want to like him, and he's the underdog and he's smaller whatever, but it would have been ridiculous next to Johnny f**king same-face he looks like a emaciated concentration camp survivor," said Cornette. (3:04 - 3:30)

The 29-year-old star has had a meteoric rise in the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. Apart from winning the TNT Championship, he has had multiple memorable matches against top wrestlers like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Darby Allin will face a former WWE star at AEW All Out

Although Darby did not join the Stamford-based company, there are plenty of former WWE stars for him to face in Tony Khan's promotion.

After Miro interfered in Malakai Black's (FKA Aleister Black) match during the Trios Tournament, he was subjected to a beatdown by the House of Black. To everyone's surprise, Sting and Darby Allin came out to make the save, aligning themselves with The Redeemer. This led to a match between the two sides being scheduled for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

While Malakai Black's group asserts that they "always win," fans anticipate a competitive battle between the two factions this Sunday.

As of now, whether Miro and his newly discovered allies can defeat the House of Black at All out is still up in the air.

Do you think the House of Black will win over Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin? Sound off in the comments!

