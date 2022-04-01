"I would have sent him a check for $5,000"- Jim Cornette asserts Tony Khan should have rewarded top AEW star

Jim Cornette recently showered praise on AEW star MJF's outspoken mindset during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

Friedman became the talk of the town, courtesy of his recent conversation with the MMA journalist. The Salt of the Earth touched on numerous topics, ranging from his relationship with WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard to his contract expiry.

The 26-year-old has asserted there will be a bidding war in 2024 when his current deal with AEW expires.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette affirmed that if he had been in Tony Khan's place, he would have paid "$5,000" to MJF for doing that interview. The wrestling manager lauded how The Pinnacle leader managed to stir the pot with his comments without breaking kayfabe.

Here's what Jim Cornette had to say about MJF's recent interview with Ariel Helwani:

"If I was Tony Khan, I would have sent him [MJF] a check for $5,000 just for doing that f**king interview," Cornette said. "The guy's brilliant. He's updated modern version of the heel, taunting the people that he's better than you, and you know it. He's talking about the obscene amount of money people are gonna pay for him. His good friend [Bruce Prichard] over at the company [WWE] that everybody hates with a passion. This is perfect heel work to make people believe in you rather than just whatever the f*ck character he's portraying on television, and to get heat with all those statements will get the most heat with the people that he wants the heat with the most." [2:13:00-2:13:54]

Chairshot Sports @chairshotsports Fightful reports that Tony Khan and MJF had a “heated discussion” over the weekend and it ended with both men frustrated.



The issue is said to be that MJF did not get approval from AEW to do an interview with Ariel Helwani. All talent needs to get approval from the media dept Fightful reports that Tony Khan and MJF had a “heated discussion” over the weekend and it ended with both men frustrated. The issue is said to be that MJF did not get approval from AEW to do an interview with Ariel Helwani. All talent needs to get approval from the media dept https://t.co/nOseOLpgOk

While Cornette seemed impressed with MJF's interview, it didn't sit well with Tony Khan. Recent reports suggested that Mr. Khan was furious upon learning that the rising sensation didn't inform his PR team before agreeing to do the interview.

The entire situation caused the two men to have a heated argument, which has now been settled, per Dave Meltzer.

The Pinnacle could be on the verge of breaking up in AEW

MJF's fallout with Wardlow has given rise to some friction within The Pinnacle. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR looked visibly unhappy with Friedman being hell-bent on erasing Mr. Mayhem from AEW history.

The latter made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night, attempting his way out to reach The Salt of the Earth. However, he was once again held back by the security team. Following FTR's victory over The Gunn Club, Harwood brushed aside MJF, who came out to try to celebrate with them in the ring.

Since last week, FTR has been teasing embracing babyface turn. With the duo having already planted seeds for their potential turn, one shouldn't be surprised if The Pinnacle splits up soon.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.)

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Yes No 2 votes so far