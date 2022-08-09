Jim Cornette believes AEW's latest storyline is "no story that anybody gives a sh*t about"

Tony Khan's booking in AEW has come under fire again from Jim Cornette.

Last week on Dynamite, Adam Cole and the rest of Undisputed Elite addressed fans. The Panama City Playboy went off on a monolog, speaking about loyalty. In a sudden twist, he turned on the Young Bucks as Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly attacked the former AEW Tag team Champions.

The beatdown was halted when Hangman Adam Page ran into the ring. This set up a reunion angle between the Young Bucks and Hangman, which was already teased earlier.

However, this was not at all to Jim Cornette's taste, who slammed the storyline harshly on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"No story that anybody gives a sh*t about. It's the same old b*tch fest between whiny douchebags. 'We were friends, we were friends, I thought we were friends'. There is no f*cking raw f*cking of somebody or stealing of something or hurting their good close personal friend or a family member. It's all "We we we used to be tight, now you don't hang out with me anymore. we've been meaning to talk for a while.' You f*cking douchebags." (1:58 - 2:29)

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly seem to be gearing up to fight for the AEW Trios Championship belts. It remains to be seen if they will succeed.

The AEW Trios Tournament has a lot of teams in a frenzy

The introduction of the new Championship titles has made a lot of teams anxious to be the inaugural Trios Champions.

After a betrayal that shocked fans last week, the Young Bucks recently changed their Twitter bio to a not-so-subtle request, which has since been deleted and updated again.

The bio read as:

"We need a partner."

The Young Bucks' recently deleted Twitter Bio

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon ! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! Hangman Adam Page just saved the Young Bucks from a potentially brutal assault by Adam Cole and #reDRagon! Are we looking at a potential reunion in the near future?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/CkdisCSG47

Given how Hangman Adam Page saved the duo last week, fans are expecting a reunion soon. Whether the Young Bucks and Hangman Page will try to win the Trios Championships, only time will tell.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote from the first half, please add a H/T for the transcription and backlink it to this article.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA