"You would think AEW is the major league"- Jim Cornette believes recent match on Dynamite outclassed WWE product 

Jim Cornette recently showered praise on the singles match between CM Punk and Dax Harwood, which went down on AEW Dynamite last week.

The Second City Saint continued his winning momentum on Wednesday night when he defeated one-half of the FTR in a grueling contest. The two men laid out every possible maneuver from their arsenals on display to enthrall the audience until Punk applied the Anaconda Vice on Harwood to pick up the win.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette asserted that if any casual viewers had watched this bout, they would have easily assumed AEW, not WWE, as the major league promotion today.

Here's what the former wrestling manager had to say about what makes fans lean towards some of these AEW bouts than WWE matches:

"If you didn't know anything else about the wrestling industry. What promotion was on top? What promotion was big or small? Who was where? And you just watched this match [CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood], and then you turned in, you watched any WWE program pretty much just about even the good matches they had. You would think that this AEW was the major league promotion because even when the WWE lets the guys that they have that can go have a good match. The people aren't into it as much because the WWE fans have been taught that matches are meaningless breaks in between entrances and zoom calls," Cornette said. [o:50-1:39]

Jim Cornette, however, argued that the company often fails to maximize momentum by following up with weird segments on their shows that negate the initial perception:

"Just in a vacuum, just watch this match and watch anything from the WWF [WWE] and you would think AEW is the major league, and then you would watch another segment of AEW and go, What the f**k was I just thinking? Every time they make a good impression. They have to put s**t on the same show that will negate that." [2:05-2:30]

CM Punk could soon challenge for AEW World Championship

After pulling off a victory over Dax Harwood last week, CM Punk surprisingly made a title gesture around his waist.

This likely suggests that the Second City Saint would either be challenging current title holder Hangman Page or Adam Cole down the road. The world champion and Cole have continued their heated feud since The Anxious Millennial Cowboy successfully retained his title against The Panama City Playboy at Revolution.

It remains to be seen when the two foes will slug it out for the coveted prize again. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that whoever walks away with the title next time will have a formidable challenger in Punk awaiting them.

