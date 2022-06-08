"Might be the right place" - Jim Cornette believes former Intercontinental Champion should be used to elevate AEW stars

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on Johnny Elite's match against a returning Miro from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Johnny Elite, formerly known as John Morrison, made his debut as the joker mystery competitor in the AEW Owen Hart Men's Tournament. According to the wrestling veteran, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is best suited to his role of putting other stars over.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette also had some words of praise for The Redeemer. He said:

"Miro's back. Miro the hero against Johnny Elite and I gotta be honest now, I think that might be the right place for Johnny. Come in and get a couple of shots, put these guys over because it didn't work out the first time for him. Miro did another spooky promo, did I understand that he is going to repossess heaven and evict god?" [2:44:51-2:45:16]

Cornette then briefly talked about Miro's current gimmick and mentioned how over it was with the crowd. He added:

"It's spooky and profound. I'm not sure I follow everything. Again, this nitwit is f***ing over, in his new improved gimmick." [2:45:28-2:45:37]

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently challenged Miro to a match

Scorpio Sky is currently enjoying his second run as the TNT Champion. His first reign with the title was short-lived after a loss to Sammy Guevara at AEW Battle of the Belts II.

Since regaining the title, Sky has defended it twice so far. First defending against Frankie Kazarian and very recently against Dante Martin. The current TNT Champion is aiming for a solid run with the title as a fighting champion. In hopes of achieving so, he has called out Miro.

Speaking on a special edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Sky issued his challenge. He said:

“Well not a day goes by that I don’t receive several tweets from people saying that Miro should be the champion and not me. So I would like to extend an invitation for him to come up and try and take this from me. So Miro, if you’re out there, you want it? Come and get it.” [12:36-12:58]

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky In my unbiased opinion, I think Jeanie is the best looking championship in wrestling. In my unbiased opinion, I think Jeanie is the best looking championship in wrestling. https://t.co/xNjRLaJo9N

Miro is a former TNT Champion and is often regarded as the greatest champion in the belt's history.

If you use any of the above quotes, credit Jim Cornette Experience and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far