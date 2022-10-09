"He hasn't done housecleaning in three years" - WWE legend believes Tony Khan should have fired disgruntled AEW star before backstage incident

Jim Cornette has suggested that Andrade should have been gone from AEW already amid recent issues.

El Idolo has been the center of speculation as of late. First rumored to be unhappy with his situation in AEW, and then involved in a public fallout with Sammy Guevara. After chronicling issues he had with Guevara in an interview, a Twitter spat sparked between the two.

There was said to be an altercation ahead of last week's AEW Dynamite Anniversary show. El Idolo had his match pulled from Rampage while Guevara went on to main-event Dynamite.

Jim Cornette expressed his thoughts on the matter during a recent Jim Cornette Experience podcast. The wrestling veteran opined that Andrade should have been fired already at this point. He further bemoaned the fact that Tony Khan hasn't made cuts to the roster:

“He [Tony Khan] should have fired him [Andrade] before... But he hasn’t done housecleaning in three years. A couple of the people that really f*cked up bad like that f*cking Jimmy Havoc and [Joey Janela] and whatever they were allowed to matriculate out.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Cornette's advice falls in line with WWE's method of operations, with the promotion making regular cuts to their roster. Some of Tony Khan's biggest acquisitions have been released WWE stars.

Andrade and at least two other AEW stars are said to be looking to leave

It has been speculated that the former WWE star is deliberately endeavoring to get his marching orders. It's suggested he is unhappy with his position in the company.

According to Dave Meltzer during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, it's not just Andrade seeking a move away from the company either. He is said to be just one of at least three looking to leave:

“There’s a few people, not that many. There’s three that want to leave and there are different stories and Andrade is one of them,” said Meltzer.

The former NXT Champion joined All Elite Wrestling just months after having his release request granted by WWE.

Since debuting in the promotion, he has suffered major loss after major loss to the likes of Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. He has struggled for TV time relative to his starpower.

Do you think Tony Khan and Andrade can mend their issues?

