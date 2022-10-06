Wrestling veteran speculates Andrade El Idolo is 'attempting to get fired' from AEW following dismissal from Dynamite

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has speculated that AEW star Andrade El Idolo is attempting to get himself fired from the promotion.

El Idolo was reportedly involved in a backstage fight with fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara before the most recent edition of Dynamite. The animosity began when Andrade claimed Guevara went behind his back and complained about working stiffly in the ring, which led to an all-out war of words on Twitter.

Shortly before Dynamite hit the airwaves, Tony Khan announced that the former NXT star's scheduled match for Rampage on October 7 had been scrapped, which led to the eventual report of the fight that got Andrade sent home from the event.

However, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that this is part of a bigger plan for Andrade El Idolo, as the esteemed journalist believes that the former WWE Superstar is trying to get himself fired from AEW.

"Andrade’s trying to get fired, we all know that. When guys want to leave, some will go to great extremes to do that. It’s happened with WWE, I’ve talked to people in WWE who’ve tried to get fired with some of the craziest things in the world, and I’ve told them it’s not gonna work." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meltzer stated that both Andrade and Sammy were spoken to on Tuesday night after their Twitter spat went viral. Both men were instructed that there would be no fighting with each other under any circumstances. However, that didn't go according to plan.

"Tuesday night they were talked to, both of them, and they were told no fighting. And Andrade was told that, ‘If this is your idea, you’re not gonna get fired if you fight, but you will be sent home’. And Andrade said, ‘Don’t worry, nothing’s gonna happen, there’s gonna be no fight’, and this was Tuesday night. Sammy was the same thing, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen’. They had security there, everybody was warned ahead of time.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

While Andrade El Idolo was sent home, Sammy Guevara got to be in main event of AEW Dynamite

One thing that cast a rather dark cloud over the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite was the fact that, despite Andrade El Idolo being sent home and having a huge match for Rampage scrapped, there seemed to be no repercussions for Sammy Guevara.

Guevara headlined the Dynamite broadcast, teaming up with Chris Jericho to take on Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. Not only was Sammy allowed to feature in the match, but he was also the man who got the winning pinfall.

At the time of writing, there is no word on what punishments will be in store for Andrade El Idolo or Sammy Guevara, but judging how the backstage brawl between The Elite and CM Punk unfolded, expect ramifications for both men very soon.

