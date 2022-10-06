Andrade El Idolo reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a top AEW star backstage ahead of Dynamite; punches were allegedly thrown

Another backstage altercation has reportedly occurred within AEW.

Fightful Select has reported that, according to sources familiar with the situation, there was an altercation during AEW Dynamite between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

The pair have been firing shots at one another over social media as of late, following an interview with Andrade where he addressed issues he had with the Spanish God.

See you tonight for Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee 's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS

Andrade was announced by Tony Khan as having been removed from his scheduled Rampage Mask vs. Career contest with Pres10 Vance. Vance was scheduled in another match against Death Triangle as part of the Dark Order.

It's said that there was a verbal altercation that got physical, with Sammy Guevara shoving Andrade, to which the latter responded by throwing a punch. It hasn't been said whether or not the punch connected.

However, word is that this is not part of a larger storyline and both talents were sent home from the tapings.

