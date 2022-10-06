Create

Andrade El Idolo reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a top AEW star backstage ahead of Dynamite; punches were allegedly thrown

AEW
Andrade has been the center of speculation as of late
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Oct 06, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Another backstage altercation has reportedly occurred within AEW.

Fightful Select has reported that, according to sources familiar with the situation, there was an altercation during AEW Dynamite between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

The pair have been firing shots at one another over social media as of late, following an interview with Andrade where he addressed issues he had with the Spanish God.

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:World Trios ChampionshipDeath Triangle vs Dark OrderSee you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS

Andrade was announced by Tony Khan as having been removed from his scheduled Rampage Mask vs. Career contest with Pres10 Vance. Vance was scheduled in another match against Death Triangle as part of the Dark Order.

Dark Order kicks Andrade out of @AEW this Friday. https://t.co/QXsRg20kzg

It's said that there was a verbal altercation that got physical, with Sammy Guevara shoving Andrade, to which the latter responded by throwing a punch. It hasn't been said whether or not the punch connected.

However, word is that this is not part of a larger storyline and both talents were sent home from the tapings.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

