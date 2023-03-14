Jim Cornette believes WWE Hall of Famer will dethrone 38-year-old star to win first title in 5 years

Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Orange Cassidy and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite this week. According to Cornette, Jarrett will come out as the victor against Cassidy.

During a recent episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the winner of the Orange Cassidy versus Jeff Jarrett match would be crowned the AEW International Champion. The decision was made after Jay Lethal failed to defeat Cassidy and was subsequently attacked by Jarrett. It's worth noting that this will be Jarrett's first singles title opportunity in AEW.

On his latest episode of The Experience, Jim Cornette suggested that there might be a title change in the works, as he thinks that Jarrett wouldn't work with anyone if he were going to lose to them.

"Next week, it's going to be Jeff versus Pockets [Cassidy]. Except, I believe I smell a title change because I smell that Jeff Jarrett wouldn't work with his motherf**ker if he was going to do a job for him. This is why I believe that they've given the clown three or four weeks of wins on television because somehow or another Jeff sees a way to get some f*cking heat off this guy and work with somebody that means something. I don't see Jeff Jarrett doing a job this early as he's coming to the company for this f**king guy. We'll see what happens." [7:09 – 8:17]

Double J last held a major singles title in 2018 as he captured the AAA Mega Championship. Fans will have to wait to see if he can return to his winning ways in AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's father passed away recently

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett went through a difficult time following the death of his father, Jerry Jarrett. The industry veteran passed away on February 14, 2023, at the age of 80. Jerry was also a wrestler and promoter who co-founded NWA: TNA with his son.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared the news, and many professionals have since offered their condolences. Jeff took to Twitter to share a four-part poem about not giving up during tough times, with the final part mentioning his father.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. https://t.co/CYOguhr5KY

Jeff Jarrett will be hoping to honor his father by winning the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy later this week.

