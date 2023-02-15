Jeff Jarrett shares heartfelt post about late father 

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Jarrett may be in one of the most difficult times of his life owing to the death of his father on February 14, 2023, at age 80.

Double J's father, Jerry Jarrett, was also a wrestler and promoter who co-founded TNA with his son. Dutch Mantell broke the news yesterday, and several industry veterans have posted their condolences.

Earlier today, Jeff posted a four-part poem on his Twitter, which spoke about not giving up even at times of severe distress. It wasn't until the last part that he mentioned "dad" in the post.

"Success is failure turned inside out, The silver tint of clouds of doubt, And you never can tell how close you are, It may be near when it seems afar, So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit, It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ #Dad."

You can read the entire four-part poem below:

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low and debts are high,

And you want to Smile but have to sigh.

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest, if you must, but don't you quit. (1/3) … When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,When the road you're trudging seems all uphill,When the funds are low and debts are high,And you want to Smile but have to sigh.When care is pressing you down a bit,Rest, if you must, but don't you quit. (1/3) …

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett Life is queer with its twists and turns,

As everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,

Don't give up though the pace seems slow,

You might succeed with another blow.(2/3)



… Life is queer with its twists and turns,As everyone of us sometimes learns,And many a failure turns about,When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,Don't give up though the pace seems slow,You might succeed with another blow.(2/3)…

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett Often the struggler has given up,

When he might captured the victor's cup.

And he learned too late, when the night slipped down,

How close he was to the golden crown. (3/4)



… Often the struggler has given up,When he might captured the victor's cup.And he learned too late, when the night slipped down,How close he was to the golden crown. (3/4)…

Jeff Jarrett @RealJeffJarrett

The silver tint of clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems afar,

So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,

It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ Success is failure turned inside out,The silver tint of clouds of doubt,And you never can tell how close you are,It may be near when it seems afar,So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ #Dad Success is failure turned inside out,The silver tint of clouds of doubt,And you never can tell how close you are,It may be near when it seems afar,So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ #Dad

Jeff Jarrett is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and was last seen on WWE TV at Summerslam 2022, where he served as Special Guest Referee for the tag team contest between The Usos and Street Profits.

WWE legends paying tribute; Jeff Jarrett's father on his son being "the greatest living talent"

Since Dutch Mantell broke the news yesterday, several legends have paid tribute. Mantell himself later posted an anecdote stating that it was Jerry Jarrett who "brought him in" and "shaped" his career. Matt Hardy, Honky Tonk Man, and Sean Waltman, among others, paid their respects and tributes.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. https://t.co/CYOguhr5KY

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell RIP Jerry Jarrett…a man who brought me in from Puerto Rico and kinda shaped my career. Rode a million miles with him picking his brain. Actually, Memphis with Jerry was eons ahead of the other territories in presentation and story. Taught me tons about booking. @WSI_YouTube RIP Jerry Jarrett…a man who brought me in from Puerto Rico and kinda shaped my career. Rode a million miles with him picking his brain. Actually, Memphis with Jerry was eons ahead of the other territories in presentation and story. Taught me tons about booking. @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/XTFyzAbP2L

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND #RIPJerryJarrett Thank you for all of your incredible contributions to professional wrestling, Mr Jarrett. My thoughts go out to the entire Jarrett family, especially @RealJeffJarrett #RIPJerryJarrett Thank you for all of your incredible contributions to professional wrestling, Mr Jarrett. My thoughts go out to the entire Jarrett family, especially @RealJeffJarrett. https://t.co/c12gqx8NK3

Honky Tonk Man® @OfficialHTM Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family.Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. https://t.co/2W0P6ZKLU6

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP https://t.co/5XSS9EGXq9

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter was fortunate to have done an interview with Jerry Jarrett in the past, where he spoke about being proud of his son for turning his life around after a bout with alcoholism. Jerry stated:

“He has gone through hell, and to see your son dig himself out of that hole, there is no feeling in the world. It’s indescribable,” said Jerry Jarrett. “I’m so proud of him. He’s come back so far. And, in my opinion, and I realize I’m prejudiced, he’s the greatest living talent today.” [7:14-7:45]

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to the Jarrett family during this difficult time.

Poll : 0 votes