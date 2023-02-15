Jeff Jarrett shares heartfelt post about late father 

Former WWE Superstar Jeff Jarrett may be in one of the most difficult times of his life owing to the death of his father on February 14, 2023, at age 80.
Double J's father, Jerry Jarrett, was also a wrestler and promoter who co-founded TNA with his son. Dutch Mantell broke the news yesterday, and several industry veterans have posted their condolences.
Earlier today, Jeff posted a four-part poem on his Twitter, which spoke about not giving up even at times of severe distress. It wasn't until the last part that he mentioned "dad" in the post.
"Success is failure turned inside out, The silver tint of clouds of doubt, And you never can tell how close you are, It may be near when it seems afar, So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit, It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ #Dad."
You can read the entire four-part poem below:
Jeff Jarrett is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and was last seen on WWE TV at Summerslam 2022, where he served as Special Guest Referee for the tag team contest between The Usos and Street Profits.
WWE legends paying tribute; Jeff Jarrett's father on his son being "the greatest living talent"
Since Dutch Mantell broke the news yesterday, several legends have paid tribute. Mantell himself later posted an anecdote stating that it was Jerry Jarrett who "brought him in" and "shaped" his career. Matt Hardy, Honky Tonk Man, and Sean Waltman, among others, paid their respects and tributes.
Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter was fortunate to have done an interview with Jerry Jarrett in the past, where he spoke about being proud of his son for turning his life around after a bout with alcoholism. Jerry stated:
“He has gone through hell, and to see your son dig himself out of that hole, there is no feeling in the world. It’s indescribable,” said Jerry Jarrett. “I’m so proud of him. He’s come back so far. And, in my opinion, and I realize I’m prejudiced, he’s the greatest living talent today.” [7:14-7:45]
We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to the Jarrett family during this difficult time.