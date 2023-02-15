Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett passes away at 80 years old

Wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett reportedly passed away today at the age of 80 years old.

Jerry's legendary career as a promoter in professional wrestling spanned decades. He cofounded NWA TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, with his son, Jeff Jarrett, in 2002. The legendary promoter was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Dutch Mantell took to Twitter to report that Jarrett had passed away at 80 years old. He said that Jerry passed away this morning in Tennessee and sent condolences to the Jarrett family:

"SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. https://t.co/CYOguhr5KY

The wrestling world pays tribute to Jerry Jarrett

Jerry's influence in the professional wrestling business is being shared by many today upon the news of his passing.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that Jerry was a pioneer in the business and will miss him dearly:

"He was a pioneer in the biz loved by all. I will miss him professionally and personally very much," said Bill Apter.

NWA paid tribute to Jarrett and noted that he was a very important part of the professional wrestling business:

"The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans," tweeted the National Wrestling Alliance.

NWA @nwa The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/zMdyNkoV9G

Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis sent a heartwarming message on social media following Jerry's passing:

"I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP," tweeted Nick Aldis.

Nick Aldis @RealNickAldis I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP. I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Jerry Jarrett. One of the most successful promoters in American Wrestling history. The last time I saw Jerry was in Charlotte NC, and what he said to me that day is one of the most cherished memories of my career. RIP. https://t.co/F3pup5zFFf

The tributes will continue to pour in today as the professional wrestling business lost an important person today. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Jarrett family at this difficult time.

Poll : 0 votes