"What a legacy" - Wrestling world pays tribute to Jerry Jarrett following his passing

Jerry Jarrett passed away today at the age of 80. His legendary career spanned decades and his influence in the professional wrestling business is immeasurable.
The legendary promoter co-founded TNA with his son, Jeff Jarrett. Much like his father, Jeff has put together a legendary career as well and recently joined All Elite Wrestling. Dutch Mantell broke the news of Jerry's passing earlier today and tributes have poured in.
Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter paid tribute to Jerry and said he is a pioneer in the wrestling business who will be missed dearly.
"He was a pioneer in the biz loved by all. I will miss him professionally and personally very much," said Bill Apter.
WWE Official Adam Pearce, legends Sean Waltman, The Honky Tonk Man, Matt Hardy, and many more have paid tribute to Jerry. The list will continue to grow as more learn about his passing.
Jerry Jarrett praised his son for turning his life around
Jeff Jarrett recently signed with All Elite Wrestling in an on-screen and backstage role. Double J has already gotten himself over with fans of the promotion who were initially wary of the 55-year-old signing after WWE let him go last year.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry praised Jeff Jarrett for turning his life around after a bout with alcoholism and putting together an incredible career.
“He has gone through hell, and to see your son dig himself out of that hole, there is no feeling in the world. It’s indescribable,” said Jerry Jarrett. “I’m so proud of him. He’s come back so far. And, in my opinion, and I realize I’m prejudiced, he’s the greatest living talent today.” [7:14-7:45]
Jerry Jarrett had a remarkable impact on the professional wrestling business during his career and the outpouring of love following his passing reflects that. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Jarrett family during this difficult time.