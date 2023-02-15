"What a legacy" - Wrestling world pays tribute to Jerry Jarrett following his passing

Jerry Jarrett passed away today at the age of 80. His legendary career spanned decades and his influence in the professional wrestling business is immeasurable.

The legendary promoter co-founded TNA with his son, Jeff Jarrett. Much like his father, Jeff has put together a legendary career as well and recently joined All Elite Wrestling. Dutch Mantell broke the news of Jerry's passing earlier today and tributes have poured in.

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. SAD NEWS: I’m hearing reports of my friend and long time booker/promoter Jerry Jarrett died this morning in TN. I last saw him last year when we did the VICE show THE TERRITORIES in Atlanta. Very creative booker. Condolences to Jeff/Deborah and the Jarrett family. https://t.co/CYOguhr5KY

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter paid tribute to Jerry and said he is a pioneer in the wrestling business who will be missed dearly.

"He was a pioneer in the biz loved by all. I will miss him professionally and personally very much," said Bill Apter.

WWE Official Adam Pearce, legends Sean Waltman, The Honky Tonk Man, Matt Hardy, and many more have paid tribute to Jerry. The list will continue to grow as more learn about his passing.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP Godspeed, Jerry Jarrett. My heart goes out to his family and friends. What a legacy. Godspeed, Jerry Jarrett. My heart goes out to his family and friends. What a legacy. 🙏

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP I loved Jerry Jarrett. He believed in me. He's responsible for Marty & I becoming Tag Champs. I was also one of the 1st people he called to help start TNA. I'm very grateful to Jerry & I'm really sad to know I'll never see him again. #RIP https://t.co/5XSS9EGXq9

Honky Tonk Man® @OfficialHTM Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family.Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. Sad news of a great guy who has passed away. Condolences go out to the Jerry Jarrett Family. 😢 Jerry gave HTM a huge break that I never forgot. https://t.co/2W0P6ZKLU6

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN RIP Jerry Jarrett…Meant so much to Memphis Wrestling and one of the forefathers of TNA. RIP Jerry Jarrett…Meant so much to Memphis Wrestling and one of the forefathers of TNA.

NWA @nwa The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. The NWA family is saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Jerry Jarrett. A very important part of the professional wrestling business, we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/zMdyNkoV9G

Dark Side of the Ring @DarkSideOfRing RIP Jerry Jarrett 🕯️



One of the greatest minds in wrestling. His impact on the business is undeniable, and his influence will continue to be felt as long as there are still fans willing to pay to see personal issues settled in the ring.



Our deepest condolences to the family. RIP Jerry Jarrett 🕯️One of the greatest minds in wrestling. His impact on the business is undeniable, and his influence will continue to be felt as long as there are still fans willing to pay to see personal issues settled in the ring.Our deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/Au2gcRwirY

David Bixenspan @davidbix From March 1, 1986, probably THE greatest ep. of wrestling TV: Jerry Jarrett cries in a promo after Bill Dundee & Buddy Landel tried to take out his good eye & attacked his teen son Jeff.



He was told he shouldn't cry; he did, & it helped draw the last Mid-South Coliseum sellout. From March 1, 1986, probably THE greatest ep. of wrestling TV: Jerry Jarrett cries in a promo after Bill Dundee & Buddy Landel tried to take out his good eye & attacked his teen son Jeff.He was told he shouldn't cry; he did, & it helped draw the last Mid-South Coliseum sellout. https://t.co/5exBE8frkL

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis Sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Jarrett. I worked for Jerry and Jeff in TNA from 03-04. Jerry spoke to me about my wrestling my last night with the company and it is a conversation I remember very fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff and family. RIP Mr Jarrett Sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Jarrett. I worked for Jerry and Jeff in TNA from 03-04. Jerry spoke to me about my wrestling my last night with the company and it is a conversation I remember very fondly. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff and family. RIP Mr Jarrett

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock



A look at the life and career of Jerry Jarrett, who has passed away at the age of 80.



A figure that held virtually every position imaginable and was among the most influential promoters and bookers ever.



postwrestling.com/2023/02/14/leg… "Personal issues draw money"A look at the life and career of Jerry Jarrett, who has passed away at the age of 80.A figure that held virtually every position imaginable and was among the most influential promoters and bookers ever. "Personal issues draw money"A look at the life and career of Jerry Jarrett, who has passed away at the age of 80.A figure that held virtually every position imaginable and was among the most influential promoters and bookers ever.postwrestling.com/2023/02/14/leg… https://t.co/1SQEt7bnTp

SONJAY @sonjaydutterson Beyond heartbroken at the news of Jerry Jarrett’s passing. My deepest condolences to Jeff, and the rest of Jerry’s family and friends. Beyond heartbroken at the news of Jerry Jarrett’s passing. My deepest condolences to Jeff, and the rest of Jerry’s family and friends.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND #RIPJerryJarrett Thank you for all of your incredible contributions to professional wrestling, Mr Jarrett. My thoughts go out to the entire Jarrett family, especially @RealJeffJarrett #RIPJerryJarrett Thank you for all of your incredible contributions to professional wrestling, Mr Jarrett. My thoughts go out to the entire Jarrett family, especially @RealJeffJarrett. https://t.co/c12gqx8NK3

Jerry Jarrett praised his son for turning his life around

Jeff Jarrett recently signed with All Elite Wrestling in an on-screen and backstage role. Double J has already gotten himself over with fans of the promotion who were initially wary of the 55-year-old signing after WWE let him go last year.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry praised Jeff Jarrett for turning his life around after a bout with alcoholism and putting together an incredible career.

“He has gone through hell, and to see your son dig himself out of that hole, there is no feeling in the world. It’s indescribable,” said Jerry Jarrett. “I’m so proud of him. He’s come back so far. And, in my opinion, and I realize I’m prejudiced, he’s the greatest living talent today.” [7:14-7:45]

Jerry Jarrett had a remarkable impact on the professional wrestling business during his career and the outpouring of love following his passing reflects that. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to the Jarrett family during this difficult time.

