"The greatest living talent today" - Legend makes bold claim about WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett is the greatest talent currently involved in the wrestling business, according to his father.

Jarrett teamed up with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Andrade El Idolo and the 73-year-old Ric Flair on July 31. He also served as the special guest referee for The Usos’ win over The Street Profits at SummerSlam on July 30.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett had kind words for Jeff’s wrestling ability. He also praised his son for turning his life around following a battle with alcoholism.

“He has gone through hell, and to see your son dig himself out of that hole, there is no feeling in the world. It’s indescribable,” said Jerry Jarrett. “I’m so proud of him. He’s come back so far. And, in my opinion, and I realize I’m prejudiced, he’s the greatest living talent today.” [7:14-7:45]

Jeff Jarrett reportedly left WWE last week

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson recently reported that Jeff Jarrett is no longer WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events. The news of the 55-year-old’s sudden departure prompted speculation that he could continue his in-ring career elsewhere.

It is unknown whether Jarrett’s exit was linked to Triple H taking over from Vince McMahon as WWE’s new head of creative. However, it has been confirmed that The Game’s long-time friend Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, will now oversee live events.

Jarrett was inducted into the IMPACT/TNA Hall of Fame in 2015 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He won several titles during his legendary career, including the Intercontinental Championship and WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

