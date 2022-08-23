Road Dogg set to replace fellow WWE Hall of Famer following recent release

It was previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer 'Road Dogg' Brian James is returning to the company under an executive position. This comes after his longtime friend Triple H was appointed the new Head of Creative.

James was released in January this year along with several other NXT staples such as William Regal and Samoa Joe. He was a member of the SmackDown and NXT creative teams in recent years before his departure.

According to WrestleVotes, the former Intercontinental Champion will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Double J reportedly departed WWE last Friday after he was appointed to the position in May of this year.

Road Dogg was a part of the popular D-Generation X stable along with Triple H. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. It's currently unknown whether The Game's appointment as Head of Creative played a role in Dogg's return and Jarrett's exit from the company.

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back another released talent following Road Dogg

Over the past couple of weeks, several released talents have returned to WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. This includes names such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

According to Fightful Select, the higher-ups want to bring back Ryan Katz. He was among the list of names released in January. Katz worked in a creative position for the NXT brand for almost seven years.

Fightul noted that he is expected to return to WWE if he hasn't already. He remained in contact with several people in NXT after his departure. Ryan Katz and Brian James currently host a podcast together. He also worked as an extra in WWE for several years and even played a Rosebud for Adam Rose.

