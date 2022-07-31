"Perfect for this" – WWE veteran Jim Cornette is big fan of popular Ring of Honor personality

Jim Cornette recently reviewed last weekend's Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru. While discussing the interview segment between The Briscoes and FTR, Cornette had a ton of praise for ROH commentator Caprice Coleman, who hosted the segment.

Cornette praised Coleman's ability as a commentator & interviewer and the insight he brings as an ex-pro wrestler. He also complimented Coleman's ROH commentary partner, Ian Riccaboni:

"This was a sitdown with Caprice Coleman, who's perfect for this ***t because he's glib and well spoken, but he's the ex-wrestler, the ex-jock colour guy. He sounds like a reasonable human being with a little gift of gab to him, right? Not like a dry, stand up, play-by-play announcer. Not analytically verbose like Gordon Soley, but he's an ex-jock, colour guy taking his sport seriously with an element of entertaining phrases that don't make the business itself look stupid."

"He's just being an entertaining guy and he gives an insight into the little things that actually make the match seem more real or legitimate and he and Ian Riccaboni, when they do commentary, they go from golf-whisper to losing their mind depending on what's going on and whether it calls for it. Everybody else is trying to do the fake wrestling announcer thing where it's, 'Oh my gosh,' and, 'What's next,' and, 'He's in trouble and we're not allowed to pitch to a break,' type of stuff." (from 1:22 to 2:50)

You can hear Jim Cornette talk about Caprice Coleman below:

Caprice Coleman responded to Jim Cornette's praise

Caprice Coleman took to his Facebook page, reacting to Jim Cornette's kind words for him. Coleman said he was pleased and humbled:

"I'm hard on myself mostly because I see my flaws way before others point them out. However, receiving compliments from Jim Cornette who’s very hard to please, and has given over 40 years to this sport, is humbling and encouraging at the same time. I fell in love with this sport a long time ago, and to know it loves me back is a big deal."

⏳👑Caprice Coleman👑⏳ @CapriceColeman

#GodIsGreat

#DontStopDreaming I'm hard on myself, I see my flaws way before others point them out. @IanRiccaboni has been and is a tremendous supporter.Receiving compliments from veterans like @TheJimCornette is humbling and encouraging at the same time. I'm hard on myself, I see my flaws way before others point them out. @IanRiccaboni has been and is a tremendous supporter.Receiving compliments from veterans like @TheJimCornette is humbling and encouraging at the same time. #GodIsGreat#DontStopDreaming https://t.co/87xorJhL1c

Coleman has occasionally been in the commentary booth in AEW for matches featuring ROH stars. It'll be interesting to see if he has a role in AEW or will remain exclusive to the ROH brand.

