Jim Cornette blames AEW stars for 4-time champion's multiple injuries since joining the promotion

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has blasted the AEW roster for not taking care of one of their colleagues who now once again has to sit out of action due to another major injury.

The star in question is Bryan Danielson, who recently suffered a broken orbital bone during a match with Andrade El Idolo on AEW Collision. However, according to kayfabe, it was played up to be the tag-team match against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy that caused the injury.

But given the fact that Bryan had just returned from a broken arm (which was also caused by Okada), Jim Cornette has pinned the blame on the AEW roster for being reckless in the ring, especially given Danielson's history of concussions and injuries. Here's what he had to say on the "Jim Cornette Experience:"

“One of your biggest stars, a guy that’s known for having a history of concussions and had to retire for a while because of it, a guy who then comes back and—I can’t even remember the other injuries he had before the broken arm because there was a couple more. I’m not saying that Bryan Danielson, it looks that way, is injury-prone, but how is he successfully able to wrestle a much tougher schedule for 15 or 20 years and not be injured this much? Because he was never in this f**king swimming pool with these other g*d d**n synchronized swimmers is what I’m guessing.” [2:15 - 2:55]

Cornette's co-host Brian Last noted that AEW has a much tougher style than the WWE style that Danielson was accustomed to for so long, to which Jim responded with this:

"Regardless of the style, you've got one of the biggest names in the f**king company and he's just come back from a broken arm and you don't need anymore g*d d**n injuries, how's he still getting injured? How are people not f**king taking care of him? What the f**k is going on here? It's not like--unless he fell off the top rope head first to the floor, it's not like you can break your own orbital socket very easy. So what the f**k is going on here?" [3:16 - 3:51]

AEW's Bryan Danielson has been confirmed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

While fans might have seen the last of Bryan Danielson in 2023, 2024 is set to kick off with a bang as the American Dragon will be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since 2004.

Danielson will get his hands on Kazuchika Okada once again, but this time, it will take place at the legendary Tokyo Dome at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 18 event on January 4.

Bryan appeared via video message at the recent Power Struggle event on November 4, where he vowed to break Okada's arm after what happened at Forbidden Door, a challenge which The Rainmaker was more than happy to accept.

