Jim Cornette blames "greenhorn heels" for ruining former WWE star's AEW debut

Legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette discussed the debut of former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong on AEW Dynamite.

Last week, Roderick Strong debuted on AEW Dynamite and saved Adam Cole, Bandido, and Cassidy from the Jericho Appreciation Society. The feud started when JAS made Cole watch as the Outcasts attacked his girlfriend and former Women’s Champion, Britt Baker.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience Podcast, the veteran mentioned that he had forgotten about Roderick Strong after he stopped watching NXT, where the star hadn't wrestled since late last year.

"Here comes Roderick Strong, and since we stopped watching NXT, we'd forgotten about Roddy. Apparently, he has not wrestled there since late last year, and his contract expired. He was under the radar and didn't call any attention to himself, and now he has been able to sign here in AEW," Cornettte said [2:15 - 2:36]

Furthermore, he said, the other wrestlers Strong was facing didn't know how to react to it appropriately:

"He made a big comeback, and not one of these greenhorn heels had a f**king clue how to feed him. But he did his sh*t anyway, but instead of being a stirring comeback, it was like he was bouncing drunks. But he did it, and then he and Adam Cole hugged." [2:37 - 2:57]

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette praised Strong's in-ring skills and physique in AEW debut

Roderick Strong has been a part of WWE since 2016 and has won several NXT titles, including the Tag Team Titles twice, North American Championship, and Cruiserweight Championship. However, his last match was in August 2022, when he lost to Apollo Crews.

On the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience Podcast, the veteran praised Strong's in-ring skills and said that he could be tremendous if allowed to showcase his talents:

"He looked better here; he's always in great shape. He's not the second coming of Steve Austin, but inside the ring, he's tremendous if given an opportunity... Fish is gone and forgotten, but at one point, Cole, O'Reilly, and Roddy together were fantastic," Corentte said. [3:04 - 3:48]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite RODDY STRONG HAS ARRIVED IN AEW! RODDY STRONG HAS ARRIVED IN AEW!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/Jpt6jHHVWu

Overall, Cornette seemed impressed with Roderick Strong's AEW debut and hinted at a reunion with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Strong down the line.

What are your thoughts on Roderick Strong's debut in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes