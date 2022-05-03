"It was absolutely appallingly rotten"- Jim Cornette blasts 31-year-old star's return segment on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed a recent segment from AEW Dynamite which saw the return of former AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix.

In the segment in question, the House of Black was going to unmask Fuego Del Sol before they were interrupted by Death Triangle's Penta Oscuro, PAC and Alex Abrahantes.

However, after originally thinking that Abrahantes was in the ring cutting a promo, it turned out to be the returning Rey Fenix underneath a hood. He proceeded to try and attack the House of Black with a shovel.

The segment went down like a lead balloon for Jim Cornette, who on the most recent edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast slammed the entire segment by calling it "rotten."

"[Fenix] can’t hit the broad side of a barn, he can’t hit the ground with his hat. And then they have an awkward fight with Buddy [Matthews] and Fenix over who gets the shovel and the heals all powder to the floor and stand there immobile in the same position together, so they can watch all three of the babyfaces run to the opposite side of the ring and then run toward them and jump over the top rope and dive out on top of them. And that’s the way this journey through hysteria ended, it was absolutely appallingly rotten." said Cornette [3:10:09-3:10:45]

Fenix was injured on the January 5th edition of AEW Dynamite in a match against the Jurassic Express, as he badly hurt his arm after being put through a table by Luchasaurus.

Rey Fenix made his in-ring return outside of AEW

After being on the shelf for nearly four months, Rey Fenix made his triumphant return to the ring at the AAA event TripleMania XXX in Monterrey, Mexico.

Fenix teamed with the current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo to take on The Young Bucks. In a match that showcased some remarkably acrobatic wrestling moves, The Young Bucks picked up the victory.

