Jim Cornette blasts AEW booking, says 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions have been "buried for the last three months"

Jim Cornette has slammed AEW's booking of FTR, saying they have been buried for the past few months.

FTR had a monumental 2022, adding to their pre-existing AAA World Tag title reign the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World Team Championships. They also wrestled a number of marquee matches against the likes of The Rock N' Roll Express and The Briscoes.

However, despite it looking to be the case at one point, FTR were not destined to capture the AEW tag titles as they fell short at the start of their current losing streak.

It's been reported that The Young Bucks were planned to drop the titles to FTR, but plans changed and they never got their title reign. After losing their shot at The Acclaimed, FTR have been on a losing streak that saw them lose their ROH titles to The Briscoes. In AAA they lost to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, and in NJPW they lost the titles to Bishamon.

To make matters worse, they have also lost their grudge match against Austin and Colten Gunn on AEW TV. In reviewing the feud's latest segment for The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette remarked that the company had buried the team for the past three months.

"I mean it's the first time I've ever seen the burial come before the funeral because they've been buried for the last three months," Jim Cornette said. (0:36-0:41)

Check out the full clip below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

FTR's AEW contracts expire in April later this year

Their current losing streak has only added fuel to the fire of speculation as far as FTR are concerned.

Dax Harwood revealed in a recent interview that their AEW deals are set to expire in April 2023, which of course coincides with WWE's WrestleMania season, so there has been speculation that they could soon make their return.

On the other hand, the idea has been floated that they are working a storyline which has leaned into their real-life situation. Harwood admitted that they have considered letting their deals expire, as well as pondering their full-time future in the industry.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes