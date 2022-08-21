"Why did they do it" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for making a hasty decision regarding former WWE Superstar's betrayal on Dynamite

Jim Cornette questioned AEW's decision to have Andrade El Idolo and Rush betray Dragon Lee.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the two men betrayed Lee after losing to The Elite in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. A returning Kenny Omega picked up the win for his team by pinning the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned why AEW had to pull off the angle just seconds before the show went off the air.

"Then, as the babyfaces allegedly, the Cucamonga kids and Harpo, get out of the ring, there's fifteen seconds left on the air and the other two Rush and Andre [Andrade El Idolo] turn on their partner and pull his mask off. Why? And why did they do it literally seven seconds before they went off the air?" said Cornette [11:42-12:07]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/O8CvdriZ55

Jim Cornette further criticized the AEW Dynamite segment featuring Andrade El Idolo and La Faccion Ingobernable

In the same conversation, Jim Cornette further criticized the segment by claiming that AEW should've done the angle only if they had enough time to add the segment.

As seen on Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo planted Lee with the Hammerlock DDT and the latter's mask came off.

"What was that? Who is on whose side here? Either have the time to do the angle or don't do the fu**ing angle and why are we doing the angle when the guy... he got beat. But he didn't fu**ing fu** up his partners, he just got beat in a flat unconvincing fashion. So they gotta rip is mask off and turn on him. I thought one of them was the other one's brother." [12:15-12:47]

With their loss, La Faccion Ingobernable has now been eliminated from the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Whereas Omega and The Young Bucks will face either Death Triangle or United Empire in the next round.

