"Stuck him in this thing with f**king Moxley" - Wrestling legend slams AEW for ruining five-time WWE Champion's career

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW for derailing Bryan Danielson's career.

The American Dragon has undergone significant character adaptions since signing with the company last year. Initially debuting as a red-hot babyface, Danielson put on an instant classic with Kenny Omega. A few months later, he turned heel to feud against AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Upon failing to capture the coveted prize on multiple occasions, the former WWE Superstar steadily turned babyface after his grueling battle against Jon Moxley at Revolution 2022. The arrival of William Regal prompted the two foes to form a stable, and they later recruited Wheeler Yuta. The three men now collectively go by The Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling manager criticized the BCC's match against The Factory from Dynamite last week.

Cornette further lashed out at the company for pairing Danielson with Moxley and Yuta. The veteran lauded The American Dragon's heel work and said he should have been a world champion by now:

"The babyfaces jumpstarted again, immediate six-way, same sh*t as always. Then they settled down and tried to have a match. And honestly and truthfully, I'm about to fed up. Bryan Danielson was the best heel in professional wrestling. He was brilliant. Every week, he was unmissable. Now they've stuck him in this thing with f**king Moxley, the plummer, and Yuta, the useless and working with job guys and not being able to do his sh*t but having to do this violent sh*t. (..) He could be the AEW World Heavyweight Champion right now and the most entertaining heel in the business, but he's buried in the six man tag matches," Cornette said. [2:52:52]

Cornette also asserted that Danielson joining forces with Jon Moxley was the worst thing that has happened in his AEW career thus far:

"Letting Moxley out of the puzzle factory was the worst thing that happened to Bryan Danielson. When he was there all by himself, he was stealing the show. And now, if he would, he would still be petty theft," he added. [2:54:40]

While the stable has restricted Danielson from thriving in the singles division, he is still booked as a top star.

Since his loss to Mox at Revolution, the former five-time WWE world champion has been on an eight-match winning streak in singles, tag team, and trios competition.

The Blackpool Combat Club will compete in another trios match on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will air live from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. The company has already announced another stacked match card, which will feature as many as five bouts.

The Blackpool Combat Club is set to collide with The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico in a trios contest on Wednesday.

The BCC will look to continue their winning momentum, having already won three matches before this impending clash.

