"I didn't see this many near-death experiences" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW for recent botches

The rising frequency of high-risk maneuvers and botches in AEW has not gone unnoticed by Jim Cornette, who recently took to Twitter to voice his concern.

Although Tony Khan's promotion boasts of having one of the most refined rosters in the industry, there have been several injuries in the past couple of months. While a few are considered normal in the business, the rate of injuries in AEW seems to have been significantly higher.

A large number of high-flyers on the roster usually means a higher risk of botches. Lance Archer suffered a neck injury last year after a failed moonsault. Similarly, Rey Fenix was also out of action for a while this year. Even Kenny Omega has been away due to multiple injuries.

In a tweet shared by wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, he had a concerning declaration.

"I didn't see this many near-death experiences in my first 25 years in wrestling."

Despite the number of botches, the All Elite stars have continued performing high-risk maneuvers. Only time will tell if there will be any changes made to address the issue.

Jim Cornette has been vocal about his criticism of AEW in the past

While AEW has garnered many fans since its inception, various critics like Jim Cornette have not hesitated to call out the flaws in the company frequently.

Cornette recently poked fun at Jake Hager (f.k.a Jack Swagger in WWE) for the character the latter portrays. Over the last couple of months, he has seen little to no development in his arc as he continues as a bodyguard/disciple of Chris Jericho in various factions. He has also seen minimal action in the ring for a while.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette expressed the opinion that Hager looked like the most non-threatening person on the program.

"Did you see Jake Hager? For a giant behemoth, mixed martial arts shoot fighter, he is the most non-threatening, almost effeminate-looking f**king human being I've ever seen."

With the Double or Nothing pay-per-view coming up this Sunday, the number of high-profile matches may sway even the harshest critics to Tony Khan's side. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the event turns out on May 29.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy