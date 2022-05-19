"Effeminate-looking f**king human being" - Jim Cornette slams two-time WWE Champion's character on AEW TV  

Jim Cornette recently poked fun at Jake Hager's character on AEW television.

Given his long stint with WWE and an MMA background, Hager's career under Tony Khan's umbrella didn't turn out the way many would have expected. So far, he has devoured the majority of his time in AEW, portraying himself as Chris Jericho's protege in multiple factions.

Initially hailed as a pivotal member of The Inner Circle's swift rise, Hager recently turned heel alongside Jericho to form The Jericho Appreciation Society. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager asserted that the former U.S. Champion is the most non-threatening figure on television right now:

"Did you see Jake Hager? For a giant behemoth, mixed martial arts shoot fighter, he is the most non-threatening, almost effeminate-looking f**king human being I've ever seen," Cornette said. (3:00:06)

Cornette also took exception to Jake Hager's personality, as he pointed out flaws in his body language.

The veteran quipped that the 40-year-old star's appearance on AEW Dynamite from last week came across as an ice cream man:

"Hager has no facial expressions whatsoever. He stands there. He has no body language. He stands there with that moup look on his face. You know what a moup look is? That's where if you say to somebody hey, and they go, moup, like moup. Moup look, he's wearing a white t-shirt, white tennis shorts and white tennis shoes with no f**king socks. He looked like a f**king ice cream man in Hawaii," he added. (3:00:35)

Chris Jericho will come face-to-face with William Regal on AEW Dynamite.

With AEW Double or Nothing precisely ten days away, the excitement among fans is through the roof at the moment.

One of the most anticipated feuds heading into the pay-per-view on May 29th is the saga pitting The JAS against Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz.

Last week, the William Regal-led The Blackpool Combat Club joined forces with the babyfaces to fight Jericho and his men in an epic brawl.

As a result of the altercation, Regal and Jericho will now come face-to-face on Dynamite tonight.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline pans out, potentially leading to a match between the two factions.

