"Another f***ing goof" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW's decision to have popular star battle former world champion at Forbidden Door

Jim Cornette slammed AEW's decision to pit Orange Cassidy against the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Last week on Dynamite, Ospreay won his AEW singles debut against Dax Harwood. The United Empire then assaulted Harwood, but Cash Wheeler, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero evened the odds.

During the scuffle, a returning Cassidy emerged to confront the IWGP United States Champion while doing his "Kicks of Doom." After the segment, it was announced that Orange Cassidy would square off against Ospreay at the June 26 supershow.

Giving his thoughts on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette felt the NJPW star was too big for someone like Cassidy. The former WWE manager added that AEW wasted an opportunity with Ospreay when they decided to put him in a match against the 38-year-old fan favorite:

"You bring this guy [Ospreay] in and people are thinking, he's supposedly the greatest wrestler in the world and then you put him in a comedy match with some dip s**t where he's gonna look like a j**k off and.... and you've wasted that. Then anybody that didn't already know who Will Ospreay was, which is the majority of people is gonna say 'well, here's another f***ing goof." [From 10:21 - 10:44]

Jim Cornette thinks AEW has no concrete plans for Will Ospreay

During the same episode, Jim Cornette continued to express his disgust over AEW's decision to have Ospreay versus Cassidy at Forbidden Door.

The veteran manager felt Ospreay's current feud with the AEW star lacked excitement, despite The Commonwealth Kingpin's international popularity:

"The point is, they've now told us, no plans for Ostrich [Ospreay]. He's on the card, nothing to get excited about, who gives a s**t so that's the way I'm gonna treat him from now on. If guys... he comes in the company and the first person he gets is f***in' pockets [Cassidy]." [From 10:58 - 11:13]

The build-up for the bout will start tomorrow on Dynamite as Cassidy, and Roppongi Vice will wrestle Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in a tag team match. As the pay-per-view approaches, the rivalry between the two adversaries is expected to heat up in the next couple of days.

