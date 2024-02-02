Jim Cornette blasts AEW's plans for Sting's retirement match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is not one to mince his words. He recently revealed that he is unhappy with how AEW plans Sting’s retirement match.

Sting and Darby Allin seem poised to take on the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, but the current scenario is one where they will be taking on Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the tag team titles. Cornette noted that he did not like how the story was shaping up.

He gave his reasons on his show, the Jim Cornette Experience, by saying that if Sting and Darby do win the tag titles, they can't lose to the Bucks at Revolution as it would be the legend’s last match.

"Again, they’ve put the belts on Starks and Big Bill... and suddenly, they’ve decided that Darby and Sting should be the tag team champions going into Sting’s retirement match against the Buckaroos. But the Buckaroos can't win because that would be the ultimate level of d**chebaggery for them to win the belts that they don't deserve in the legend’s last match," he said. [1:40 - 2:04]

Young Bucks called out Darby Allin for being unprofessional on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and The Young Bucks had a heated confrontation on AEW Dynamite, where the Bucks accused him of being unprofessional. They also said that he was ducking them and ghosting their text messages.

Matt and Nick gatecrashed Darby’s interview with Renee and said:

“All jokes aside, Darby, we’ve been back for one month now, and you are ducking and dodging us. You are being unprofessional. You are ghosting our text messages. You've got a problem with us or what?”

Darby said he only cared about the AEW Tag Team Titles and nothing else. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic will take shape as Revolution draws near.

