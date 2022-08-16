"You never see him" - Jim Cornette blasts former WWE Superstar's current booking in AEW

Jim Cornette lashed out at the current booking of former WWE star Miro on AEW programming.

"The Redeemer" had a dark-laden segment last Wednesday on Dynamite as he set his sights on The House of Black. Miro has had major issues with the stable for a while after he got misted in the face by its leader, Malakai Black, at the Forbidden Door.

However, Cornette wasn't really thrilled by Miro's latest program, especially the "God" angle during the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience. The WWE veteran sarcastically remarked that he was waiting for a potential "tag team match" between The Redeemer and "God" against the dark themed faction.

"Miro gets over when he comes out and smashes himself over and he looks good and blah blah blah but you never see him, you hear all these promos. I'm waiting for the time when God shows up for the tag team match," Cornette said. [from 5:18 - 5:33]

House of Black also has a feud with Sting and Darby Allin and it will be interesting to see if Miro joins the babyfaces for a possible trio match in the future, most especially at All Out.

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette had further criticisms of Miro's segment

On the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, prior to his take on Miro's latest program, Cornette was bemused on what AEW was doing in the former's backstage promos. The segment also saw Julia Hart seemingly inviting the former TNT Champion to join The House of Black.

Cornette sensed that the promo reeked of a creative writing-like schtick, which the sports entertainment powerhouse usually does.

"They're like the WWE, they're hiring dramatic writers or is this... Did Miro and Julia [Hart] and some of the crew take a dramatic writing course and now they're auditioning s**t I don't know, but this was horses**t," Cornette said. [from 5:01 - 5:16]

Meanwhile, Hart followed Miro's wife CJ Perry (fka WWE's Lana) on Twitter after the backstage promo. The latter responded by saying The House of Black valet might be following "all the way to her husband."

It will be interesting to see if this will point to Perry's potential arrival to AEW and having a program with the dark stable.

