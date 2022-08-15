Former WWE Superstar Lana responds to House of Black member after recent reference on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Lana has addressed Julia Hart's recent attempt to lure her husband Miro into the House of Black.

The House of Black's leader, Malakai Black, sprayed his dreaded black mist on Miro during their All-Atlantic Championship match in June. The Redeemer has been locked in a simmering feud with the faction ever since, and has even teased joining, just as Julia Hart did after she was corrupted by the mist.

Last week's AEW Dynamite featured a spooky segment with Miro and Julia Hart. The 20-year old advised the former TNT Champion to embrace the gift of the mist like she did. In response, the Redeemer pushed her hand away and told her that only one woman was allowed to touch him:

"There's only one woman who can touch The Redeemer and you are not her. Go and tell your pagans that I accept their gifts," said Miro.

Although Miro has referenced his wife on AEW television before, such a direct confrontation left fans buzzing. Lana certainly didn't miss the moment, as she addressed Hart's attempts to get closer to her husband after the young star followed her on Twitter.

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry All the way to my husband apparently. All the way to my husband apparently. https://t.co/vAXkrAbVYQ

While fans have speculated on The Ravishing Russian joining her husband in AEW for over a year, there are currently no reports that a deal is in the works.

Miro believes Lana will eventually be a part of AEW

Miro and CJ Perry tied the knot in 2016 after several years of dating. Their real-life chemistry as well as on-screen pairing has always been appreciated by fans.

The two worked together several times throughout their WWE tenures, but were separated when the former Rusev was released in 2020. Lana was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, but she has been away from wrestling since.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Miro claimed that CJ Perry eventually coming to AEW was a no-brainer:

"I think me and CJ have always been money since the beginning. I know that this always works. But in my mind, The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there. So, it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually," Miro said.

Perry was spotted backstage in AEW last month, posing with her husband and other AEW stars. This led to speculations about her AEW arrival and her tweet stirred the same pot. It will be interesting to see if Lana becomes 'All Elite' in the near future.

