"Not gonna be a star on his own" - Wrestling veteran on former AEW star possibly joining WWE under Triple H's regime

Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on Bobby Fish potentially returning to WWE under Triple H's leadership.

Bobby Fish signed with All Elite Wrestling in October 2021, reuniting with his former stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. During his one-year tenure with the promotion, "The Infamous" Fish unsuccessfully challenged for both the AEW Tag Team and TNT Championships.

The 45-year old was an integral part of the NXT roster from 2017 to 2021. As a member of The Undisputed Era, he clinched the brand's tag team titles on two occasions. It should be noted that throughout his WWE stint, Fish worked under the leadership of Triple H.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette lavished praise on Bobby Fish's ability to thrive in any promotion, but opined that he won't be able to make it far on his own:

"I think he should (on Triple H hiring Bobby Fish). Here's the thing, at this point, Fish was an important part of that group (Undisputed Elite). Fish is not gonna be a star on his own. He's an excellent worker, he's a trained athlete, and he could be an asset in a wrestling promotion either with his experience as a trainer or as a talent on the card because there's obviously not that many experienced talented workers around these days," said Cornette. (From 4.16-4.49)

While negating a singles push, the former WWE manager felt Fish could fit perfectly in a trainer's role:

"I don't think anybody's saying you got to push him as a top single. I haven't heard anything about him being a problem in the locker room or not a quality employee human being. If you've got a program where you're training young guys, you'd want a guy with that experience and level of competence to be involved to teach other people and reward him for that," he added. (From 4.50-5.21)

Bobby Fish says Triple H is great to work with

After Vince McMahon's retirement in July, Triple H took charge as WWE's head of creative for RAW and SmackDown. Since assuming his new role, The Cerebral Assassin has brought back several released performers including Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Dakota Kai.

Speaking with K&S WrestleFest, Bobby Fish heaped praise on the former NXT head:

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," said Fish.

(You can read more here)

Wrestling news @almsar_h #WWE AEW has decided not to renew Bobby Fish's contract, which will expire next month, one week after he defended Triple H, but it's not yet certain why AEW made the decision [FF]. #WWE AEW has decided not to renew Bobby Fish's contract, which will expire next month, one week after he defended Triple H, but it's not yet certain why AEW made the decision [FF]. https://t.co/oPt9GNw0Ef

Given that The Undisputed Elite recently turned on The Young Bucks, fans were excited about the prospect of witnessing the two ace stables going to war. However, Bobby Fish's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion has left a question mark on the highly-anticipated feud.

What's your take on Bobby Fish's AEW departure? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bobby Fish thrive as a singles competitor in WWE if he signs? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell