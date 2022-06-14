"They’re gonna bury him" - Wrestling veteran makes alarming prediction about Wardlow's future within AEW

Wardlow is one of the fastest rising stars within AEW, and the homegrown athlete seems to be on his way to championship gold. However, Jim Cornette recently voiced his concerns surrounding the star's booking after Double or Nothing.

Mr. Mayhem initially made his debut within AEW as no more than the muscle behind MJF. However, much to the delight of fans, the War Dog betrayed MJF against CM Punk at AEW Revolution. This set off one of the best-received feuds in the promotion's history.

Speaking on the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran detailed his worries about Wardlow:

"If they keep giving Wardlow convoluted s*** that’s either hard to explain or hard to understand, they’re gonna bury him. Again, I worry because he’s not got an MJF to be his antagonist. As soon as Wardlow mentions the TNT Championship title, then there’s Scorpio Sky instantly out - but nothing happens," Cornette stated. (from 03:01:37)

Cornette continued, praising the rising star but noting how inexperienced he is.

"It’s not Wardlow’s fault, he’s got a great look. He looks like a star! He’s got the size [and] the athleticism. [But] he doesn’t have the experience. He doesn’t know how to take care of himself, he needs a strong booker or veteran talent around him." (from 03:05:03)

It's currently unclear when the star will take on Scorpio Sky, but considering his booking up to this point, it's likely that he'll walk away with the TNT Championship.

WCW Legend Konnan believes that Wardlow is being underutilized in AEW since his victory over MJF

During the most recent Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his own gripes with Wardlow's booking:

"Why is he now been downgraded to working with Mark Sterling, who means absolutely nothing and has zero heat? It's stupid enough that he came out every week handcuffed and all the other silliness, but him and MJF have made it work," said Konnan. (14:28-14:35)

The veteran continued, slamming the upcoming angle where the star will have to face 20 security guards in one match.

"Is he actually gonna face 20 security guards next week? This is stupid. You do nothing to help this guy, who is mega, mega over," said Konnan. (14:36-15:04)

Konnan and Jim Cornette seem to agree when it comes to The War Dog's booking within AEW. However, both seem to at least agree that he is a mega star and has the potential to do much more.

