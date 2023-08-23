Jim Cornette calls WWE legend's recent match on AEW Dynamite "the fakest most embarrassing things" in history; feels he desperately needs a job

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette was most certainly not impressed with a recent match on AEW Dynamite that involved a WWE legend, claiming it to be one of the most embarassing things he has ever seen.

The match in question took place on the 'Fight for the Fallen' edition of AEW Dynamite on August 16th between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy, where the two men wrestled in a 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match.' The bout was sponsored by the video game of the same name that was released two days after this match took place.

Despite the sponsorship, Jim Cornette let the world know that he wasn't happy with what went down on AEW Dynamite, and was particular disappointed and embarrased for Jeff Jarrett, who Cornette believes is only agreeing to this sort of a match because he's desperate. Here's what he had to say on "Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru:"

"So this is one of the fakest most embarrassing things that’s ever been on any wrestling programme television. I’m embarrassed that Jeff Jarrett was involved, that he apparently needs this badly now yet, Jeff, G*d d**n. He started promotions. He’s f*cking been in the business since 1986, 37 years. But he needs a job badly enough to willingly be involved in this and there was one legitimate talent in this entire fiasco, Jay Lethal. And think of the things he could be doing and the matches he could be having in his company. And he’s as hidden as Sonjay Dutt in just one of the merry band of pranksters. I can believe everybody else in this thought that this was a great thing to do except for Jeff Jarrett and I know Jay Lethal knows that it’s garbage. But he has no other choice." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

If there was any positives that Jim Cornette could take from the match, it could be the fact that Jarrett was the one who came out on top.

Jeff Jarrett has responded to the criticism of his match on AEW Dynamite

Even though it was a gimmick match designed to promote an upcoming video game, that didn't stop people from slamming the bout on social media. But as someone who was actually in the match, what did Jeff Jarrett think of it?

Jarrett took to his "My World" podcast to explain that he was 'super happy' that everyone was so passionate about the match and loved being a part of it, even saying that Jeff Hardy and everyone in his camp executed everything to perfection.

All of the proceeds made from the video game sponsorship didn't go to AEW though, they went to food banks in Maui to help victims of the recent wildfires in Hawaii as that was this year's choice of charity for the Fight for the Fallen event.

