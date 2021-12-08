Jim Cornette on if former WWE Champion and two top stars leaving AEW would hurt the company 

Jim Cornette recently shared a somewhat hypothetical scenario for AEW programming if they no longer have stars like The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho.

Since the promotion's inception in 2019, Chris Jericho and the Jackson Brothers have played pivotal roles alongside other EVPs to lay the foundation for AEW to become what it is today.

Despite their notable contribution, the aforementioned stars are often criticized by Jim Cornette, notably for their performances and work on television.

While speaking on his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager stated that AEW wouldn't be hurt if stars like Jericho and The Bucks left the promotion. Cornette believes these stars have stolen the spotlight away from other wrestlers, and the company would be better off without them:

"[Would losing Jericho and The Bucks hurt AEW?] I don’t see how. The people are going to come, [people] that like AEW. Regardless of who is on the card, because they like AEW. It’s like an ECW thing. But no, the match quality would go drastically up if we didn’t have to see [The Young Bucks] all the time. And Jericho, we wouldn’t have to see him latching onto the guys that can still go and trying to sap all of the interest off of them. [Them leaving] would make a better show as well. If they lost Danielson, they lost Punk, it would hurt. Jericho and [The Young Bucks], eh, "Jim Cornette said. (H/T- InsideTheRopes)

Cornette thinks it would hurt Tony Khan's company if Bryan Danielson or CM Punk were to leave the promotion. Regardless, Nick and Matt have reportedly signed a two-year extension with AEW, which will run through 2024.

Meanwhile, the Demo God is well past his prime and has achieved everything there is to offer in professional wrestling. Although he doesn't plan on hanging up his boots anytime soon, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him once his contract expires.

The Young Bucks will return to action tonight on AEW Dynamite

Nick and Matt Jackson will return to in-ring action on AEW Dynamite tonight for the first time since losing their match at last month's Full Gear pay-per-view. The former AEW Tag Team Champions will face the duo of Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor.

The AEW universe can also expect appearances from Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy during the match since the entire storyline has revolved around the Superkliq and the Best Friends.

Edited by Arjun

