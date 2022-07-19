"The moment was lost" - Jim Cornette claims AEW missed a big opportunity with WWE legend's faction during recent match

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) should've won the AEW World Tag Team Championship last week on Dynamite.

Last Wednesday, Starks and Hobbs were involved in a Triple or Nothing match against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland). The FTW Champion took the pinfall when he was stomped from the top turnbuckle by Strickland.

Discussing the bout on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette cited Hobbs' Frog Splash on Lee should've been the match's finish.

"They did their [Hobbs and Lee] big man stuff and then at one point, Hobbs knocked Keith Lee off the buckle and hit a frog splash two-thirds of the way out in the middle of the ring and got a two count, that should have been the finish. If Hobbs can do that frog splash like that every time, he should never do it unless he's gonna beat somebody with it." [From 4:46 - 5:09]

The wrestling veteran also highlighted that Team Taz should've won the title, considering the positive response from the crowd:

"And that was the people got a big pop and you had some hope, okay Hobbs and Starks out of the three of these teams, they should be the world champions. Well, it wasn't and then everybody else in the match suddenly reappeared and the moment was lost." [From 5:10 - 5:26]

AEW star Ricky Starks has moved on from last week's Dynamite main event

In a recent appearance on K & S WrestleFest, Ricky Starks revealed that he had made peace with his team's AEW Tag Team Championship loss last Wednesday.

"We [Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs] didn’t win the [AEW] Tag Team Titles and that’s cool. I think it’s time to move on from that whole thing. I really think you can expect me and Hobbs to try to find something other, whether that’s singles or tag team, to try to occupy," Starks stated. [H/T POSTWrestling]

UndeadMedia @undeadmedia_ Ricky Starks is so goddamn entertaining 🤣 Ricky Starks is so goddamn entertaining 🤣 https://t.co/u44pkjPv8u

The FTW Champion also mentioned that he was excited for the future, especially for Team Taz, and that they won't stop working. It will be interesting to see if Starks and Hobbs win the tag team championship one day.

