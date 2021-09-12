"There's some tension there" - Jim Cornette on CM Punk's potential feud with top AEW faction

CM Punk was on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday and we got a major hint at his next possible feud. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently weighed in on what went down with CM Punk on Dynamite.

On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette opened up about CM Punk's promo on AEW Dynamite, where he was interrupted by Taz and members of his faction.

Cornette praised the segment for being simple and effective, adding that it had done well to capture the on-screen "tension" between Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs:

"At least they got Punk interacting with, as we mentioned a couple of weeks ago when they did the thing with 2point0, yes, you need heel fodder but they have to be in some way respectable, believable, credible," he said. "You can't just drag them in off the street, so good promo good interplay and then Punk keeps it even when Hobbs is going to the ring because he's the next match and they have to pass somewhat by each other and they had one of those completely ineffectual referees standing there.

"Punk wouldn't take his eyes off of him and there was the looks and everything so there's some tension there so that was... again simple, easy, effective. Everybody understands it.

CM Punk is set to feud with Team Taz in AEW

CM Punk wrestled his first match in more than seven years at AEW All Out. He didn't look like he had lost a step as he beat Darby Allin in singles action.

After what went down on AEW Dynamite last week, it looks like CM Punk will be feuding with Team Taz in the near future. Punk had a staredown with Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Hobbs then beat Dante Martin in singles action.

Speaking of possible opponents in AEW, Punk has already named Team Taz's Will Hobbs and Ricky Starks as two young stars he'd love to face.

If any quotes are used from this article, add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Jim Cornette Experience.

