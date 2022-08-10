"It placed him as a comedy preliminary guy" - Jim Cornette gives his take on former world champion's victory on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, scoring a victory last week on AEW Dynamite.

Lethal faced popular star Orange Cassidy in the opening moments of last Wednesday's extravaganza. Black Machismo defeated Cassidy after a back-and-forth exchange by hitting the "Lethal Injection."

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette thought that people weren't that high on Lethal's win last week. Instead, the veteran claimed that Lethal became a "comedy preliminary guy" in a lot of people's imaginations.

"So [Jay] Lethal won the match of course of course, they're not that crazy but he came out worse for it because it placed him as a comedy preliminary guy in people's minds," Cornette said. [4:50 - 4:59]

Prior to his comments on the said match-up, Cornette also stated that Lethal was one of the most underutilized talents on the AEW roster despite having great in-ring ability and exceptional mic skills. Several personalities have also noticed Black Machismo being misused.

It will be interesting to see if AEW will give him quality and meaningful feuds in the future to maximize his all-around skills.

Disco Inferno previously thought that AEW was misusing Jay Lethal

Aside from Jim Cornette, Disco Inferno has been critical of All Elite Wrestling's booking of former world champion Jay Lethal.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco believed that the Jacksonville-based promotion wasn't fully capitalizing on Lethal's all-around wrestling acumen.

"It's very clear that he's being underutilized in AEW. We've been saying that for a while about him. He's a professional talker, he's very good in the ring and he's... he is. He's being underutilized."

Has he still got what it takes? Is Jay Lethal going to get the chance to become one of AEW’s top guys?Has he still got what it takes? #AEWDynamite Is Jay Lethal going to get the chance to become one of AEW’s top guys? Has he still got what it takes? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/LtZoWnEFy9

Still, Lethal has been involved in several championship matches, like on July 23's Death Before Dishonor against ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe and on Battle of the Belts III last Saturday against TNT Champion Wardlow, where he both lost. He also competed in Ric Flair's last match on July 31st, where he and Jeff Jarrett lost to Flair and Andrade El Idolo.

The Black Machismo is still entangled in a program with Wardlow after losing at BOTB III. It will be interesting to see if All Out will be the culmination of their TNT Title feud and possibly Lethal's crowning moment.

