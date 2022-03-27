Jim Cornette comments on Tony Khan booking former WWE stars in a dream match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Tony Khan booking FTR versus The Briscoes at Ring of Honor's upcoming pay-per-view event.

The pay-per-view event, called Supercard of Honor XV, will take place at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on April 1, 2022, during WrestleMania weekend.

The Briscoes will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against FTR in a match years in the making. They've been going at it since ROH Final Battle 2021 pay-per-view, where FTR confronted the 12-time ROH tag champions, resulting in a brawl.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said the bout would be better than other tag matches in AEW. Cornette said he doesn't mind other circumstances as long as the match occurs:

"At least Tony [Khan] is smart enough to give it to us in another platform he has control over so I don't care where it is as long as we get to see it, and I just bet you, I'll put 20 bucks on it right now, it'll be a better tag match than anything we've seen in AEW." (from 1:42 to 2:04)

Tony Khan adds AEW flavor for ROH Supercard of Honor

Since acquiring ROH in March 2022, Tony Khan has been aggressive in revitalizing the promotion. He announced Supercard of Honor XV, the first ROH pay-per-view of the Khan era.

Khan quickly assembled current AEW stars to add diversity to the pay-per-view. ROH legend Jay Lethal will face Lee Moriarty with Matt Sydal in his corner. Lethal became ROH's third Grand Slam Champion by winning the World, Television, Tag Team, and Pure titles.

Moriarty also appeared at ROH's Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event. He teamed up with LSG & John Walters in a losing effort against Violence Unlimited.

Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one against ex-WWE star Alex Zayne (fka Ari Sterling). Also, AEW's Wheeler Yuta will face ROH's Josh Woods. The main event will be Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship.

