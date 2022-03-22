Tony Khan announces an all AEW clash for ROH Supercard of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan has added another match to Ring of Honor's upcoming event, Supercard of Honor. Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will take on Lee Moriarty in a clash between two AEW stars.

This show will be ROH's first event since Khan acquired the company at the beginning of March. The company's future had been up in the air after ROH went on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022. With Khan at the helm, the promotion will aim to deliver an action-packed show to start the new era on a strong note.

The match between Lethal and Moriarty is a fitting way to do so, and both competitors wrestled in ROH before Khan's purchase. Moriarty only made one appearance for the company; he was featured in a trios match at the 2021 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. There, he teamed with LSG and John Walters to take on VLNCE UNLTD.

As for Lethal, he has done it all in Ring of Honor. In 2019, he became only the third man to complete the company's Grand Slam. He won the Heavyweight, Television, Tag Team and Pure Championships. Overall, his level of success was so high in ROH that he was voted the company's "Wrestler of the Decade" for the 2010s.

Tony Khan has added a number of AEW names to the card for Supercard of Honor

With Tony Khan announcing that he will also be the booker of ROH going forward, it's no surprise that he has added a few AEW names to the card for a sense of familiarity.

Khan announced that the grudge match between FTR and The Briscoe Brothers will finally take place. In this buzzworthy bout, The Briscoes will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against the renowned duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Plus, recent AEW signing Shane "Swerve" Strickland is scheduled to compete against former WWE star Alex Zayne. In the main event, Jonathan Gresham will face Bandido to determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion.

