Wrestling veteran compares how WWE is using Cody Rhodes to Chris Jericho's current role in AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently compared AEW star Chris Jericho to WWE star Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes jumped ship to WWE earlier this year after leaving AEW alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes. The American Nightmare has taken on the role of a babyface in WWE so far.

Interestingly, AEW star Chris Jericho executed a heel turn recently when he betrayed his faction, 'The Inner Circle' to form a new faction, 'The Jericho Appreciation Society'. The transition of Le Champion's character came as a surprise after he lost an important match against Eddie Kingston.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette commented on how the two companies are using these two major players in polar opposite ways. The wrestling veteran pointed out how the term 'wrestler' was being used by the babyface Cody, while Le Champion was using the term 'sports entertainer' as a part of his heel gimmick.

"I guess we are gonna have to put up with the Jericho Appreciation Society a while longer. They landed in New Orleans on a plane, and came on to say 'that's how sport entertainers travel' so now... [laughs]. When you think about the psychology of this, this is insane. The WWE has Cody Rhodes being a babyface by saying the words 'belt' and 'wrestler', and the AEW has Jericho being a heel by saying 'sports entertainment' that was started by the company that's now making the babyface that, you see where I am going with this?" Jim Cornette said. [From 2:25:45 to 2:26:16]

The Jericho Appreciation Society recently defeated AEW star Eddie Kingston with Proud & Powerful

On the April 13 episode of Dynamite, JAS faced off against Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a grudge match.

While the opponents looked to be quite evenly matched, the fight ended with Jericho's new stable picking up the win with an unfair maneuver. Le Champion, staying true to his heel character, hit Eddie on the ribs from ringside which allowed Daniel Garcia to pin him.

Considering how the match ended, Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful will be looking to get their revenge soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the feud progresses.

Edited by Prem Deshpande