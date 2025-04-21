Jim Cornette is convinced Mariah May is leaving AEW to join WWE for one major reason - "Not just about the money"

The AEW status of Mariah May continues to be a hot topic of discussion. The WWE Universe is also buzzing over the former Stardom champion as the rumor mill indicates May is set to sign with the largest wrestling company in the world. Jim Cornette has just offered his unique perspective on the May situation.

The Fighting Princess retained the AEW Women's World Championship on seven occasions before being dethroned by Toni Storm at Grand Slam: Australia. May then failed to regain the gold as rumors picked up on the 26-year-old potentially jumping ship to WWE. Sources reported this weekend that WWE officials are aware of May's heavy interest, and they believe her deal will expire this summer. People within AEW also expect the London native to join WWE, as does Cornette.

The Louisville Slugger believes money will not be the driving force behind May's WWE decision, if she goes that route. On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, it was mentioned how some believe money isn't the main goal of this generation of wrestlers. Cornette essentially disagreed, adding that the ability to make more money is also key. The 63-year-old pointed to how WWE Divas era stars are still getting booked on TV and in other opportunities after all these years, and wondered who will think of the All Elite female talents in 15 years.

"Who's going to remember the AEW girls in 15 years from now? See, that's what... she's 26-years-old, it's not just about the money now, it's about the money over the course of your life, and your ability... maybe she wants to be in the major motion pictures, and the sitcoms, too," Jim Cornette said. [From 26:19 to 26:36]

Jim Cornette continued:

"Because a lot of the girls, and many of the guys, that get into the business these days want to be TV stars and movie stars. Well, where do you got a better chance of being a TV star or movie star, WWE or AEW? Unless you want to be on Impractical Jokers or with the damn Costco Guys going 'Boom!' on the chocolate chip cookies, or whatever it is they f***ing do over there," Jim Cornette said. [From 26:20 to 27:00]

May's only reign with the Women's World Championship went for 174 days. She also won the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup, defeating Willow Nightingale in the finals, and later using the earned title shot to dethrone Storm at All In 2024.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling is returning to New Orleans for the third time this week as Dynamite will air live from Lakefront Arena on Wednesday. Below is the updated lineup:

The Owen Cup Semi-final: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander The Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

AEW will tape the Playoffpalooza edition of Collision after Dynamite, to air in the usual Saturday timeslot on TNT. The episode will feature Top Flight vs. CRU in a tornado tag team match.

