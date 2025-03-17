"Looks like he's in the sixth grade" - Jim Cornette gives brutal opinion on AEW's newest signing

AEW's roster is made up of a wide variety of talents from up-and-coming rookies to rising stars, and experienced veterans. A top talent that has won championships around the world has signed with Tony Khan's promotion, and while there's general excitement over the acquisition, Jim Cornette is not thrilled. One of Khan's biggest critics has just fired a shot at one of wrestling's most beloved stars.

Ad

The Louisville Slugger is widely regarded as having one of the greatest wrestling minds ever, but the old-school historian is often accused of being extremely blunt, if not downright overbearing. Mike Bailey made his anticipated debut on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, defeating The Beast Mortos to advance in the Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament. As expected, Cornette has a controversial take on the arrival.

Speedball was last billed by TNA at five-foot-eight-inches and 175 pounds. The 34-year-old high-flyer is one of AEW's smaller men's division talents but has warned that you should not let his baby face fool you. On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, it was noted how Dynamite's fourth quarter-hour segment drew 611,000 viewers, down 34,000. The segment, featuring most of Bailey vs. Mortos, drew a low of 198,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demo, also down 30,000. Cornette used this to fire a shot at Speedball and All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"I would expect the last quarter-hour or two to be lower than this, just because of the... the stinky show leading up to it, but again, who's going to watch this f*****g bull in a mask, against a guy that we've never seen? That looks like he's in the sixth grade," Jim Cornette said. [From 4:05 to 4:22]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Wednesday's Dynamite will feature Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet to determine Kenny Omega's International Championship challenger at Dynasty.

Mike Bailey takes fans behind the scenes at AEW

Mike Bailey has officially debuted for All Elite Wrestling. The veteran grappler travels with his wife and fellow wrestling star Veda Scott, who helps with producing vlogs for both of their YouTube channels.

Ad

Speedball's latest vlog features a behind-the-scenes look at his road to Dynamite and the actual debut last Wednesday. The 24-minute episode includes Bailey's reaction to his debut, and other happenings.

Bailey held numerous indie championships while in TNA and elsewhere, but dropped his final title while preparing for AEW. DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling's recent 3rd Anniversary show saw Violence Is Forever's Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini dethrone Bailey and Jake Something of the DPW World Tag Team Championship. Speedball x Something held the straps for 273 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback