Jim Cornette lashes out at Tony Khan for paying 37-year-old AEW star "millions" - "Whose idea was it?"

AEW has been called out by Jim Cornette once again. Tony Khan has signed several high-profile stars in recent years, from Adam Copeland to Mercedes Moné, Bobby Lashley, and so on. Cornette is arguably AEW's most outspoken critic, and now he's made controversial remarks about one of the biggest stars on the roster.

Kazuchika Okada began his journey in 2004 and became one of the biggest Japanese wrestling legends ever. While continuing his history-making run in NJPW, the current Continental Champion began making appearances for AEW in June 2022 as a part of the working relationship between the two companies. Okada became a full-time signed All Elite talent in March 2024 and won his current championship just two weeks later.

The Rainmaker was reported to be making $4.5 million per year from his three-year AEW contract. One report claimed the number was inaccurate, but that he still signed for a very large number. While discussing the current state of All Elite Wrestling on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, The Louisville Slugger wondered who decided to pay Okada such big money, and also knocked his current presentation.

"Whose idea was it to pay Okada millions of dollars a year to come over, and teach him one word in English: b***h!? And otherwise than that, he walks around and wrestles like he's a Fabergé egg," Jim Cornette said. [From 21:08 to 21:24]

Okada is set to defend the Continental Championship against Tomohiro Ishii on Saturday's Maximum Carnage edition of Collision. His last match was a successful title defense over Will Ospreay at Worlds End on December 28.

AEW Dynamite to feature first-time-ever match

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee next Wednesday for a live Dynamite. The episode will feature fallout from Maximum Carnage, and build for Grand Slam: Australia.

Officials have announced the first match for next week's Dynamite. Cope aka Adam Copeland will take on PAC, who holds the World Trios Championship with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Despite their lengthy careers, this will be another first-time-ever match.

PAC is coming off a singles win over Komander on last week's Collision show. Cope defeated Big Bill in the same episode.

