Shocking AEW debuts post Revolution shakes up Dynamite

AEW Revolution 2025 still has fans buzzing about its many unforgettable matches and moments. The next edition of the company's weekly TV show, Dynamite, kept the momentum with the start of a new tournament, the introduction of several new storylines, and a couple of notable debuts.

This year's Revolution pay-per-view witnessed the culmination of several top angles and storylines, featuring many of its most well-known faces, including Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, MJF, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and more. Many of these talents appeared or were featured on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Furthermore, fans in Fresno, CA, witnessed the long-awaited arrival of "Speedball" Mike Bailey in All Elite Wrestling this Wednesday. The former TNA star debuted successfully in his first outing by defeating The Beast Mortos and advancing to the next round of the Dynasty International Title Eliminator Tournament. The episode also featured The Parea competing for the first time in an All Elite ring alongside Vinny Pacifico, although the trio were swiftly crushed by The Opps.

This week's "promo-heavy" Dynamite also advanced its ongoing stories, set up future pay-per-view matches, and planted the seeds for upcoming programs and unexpected alliances. Tony Khan and the company's efforts seem to have paid off, as Wrestlenomics reported a boost in viewership figures for the March 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, which drew 628,000 viewers and an 18-49 demo rating of 0.16. The numbers are up for both metrics compared to last week's episode, which drew 600,000 viewers and a demo rating of 0.13.

The report further noted that the Wednesday night show ranked sixth in the primetime slot for the 18-49 demographic on cable.

Matches announced for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling programming is on the road to Dynasty 2025 as the company heads to Las Vegas, NV, for AEW Collision this weekend. The International Title Eliminator Tournament will continue this Saturday, with Katsuyori Shibata set to face Ricochet and Mark Davis scheduled to clash with Mark Briscoe in the first round. The winners will join Mike Bailey and Orange Cassidy (the winner of Dynamite's other first-round matchup) in a four-way bout next Wednesday, and the winner of that match will face Kenny Omega next month at the PPV.

Furthermore, FTR will take on The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a Collision rematch on the upcoming episode.

