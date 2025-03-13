Tony Khan forced to make several changes to AEW Dynamite due to unfortunate reason - Reports

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kickstarted the build to Dynasty. However, Tony Khan was reportedly forced to make several last-minute changes.

After a successful AEW Revolution 2025, fans expected the latest episode of Dynamite to feature the fallout from the event. The show kicked off the International Championship tournament, which will culminate at Dynasty. Apart from this, the program was heavy on promos, but several top stars who competed at Revolution were not in action.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, this week's episode of Dynamite focused heavily on promos since many of the top talents were exhausted following the Revolution pay-per-view. They were seemingly not in the right state to do what AEW had originally planned for them.

“We kicked off with the Kenny Omega promo. This AEW Dynamite was a promo-heavy show for a lot of the top talent because, quite frankly, a lot of them were beat to dog s*** this week (...) I do know that some of this show changed kind of late because there were people who couldn’t quite do what AEW had originally anticipated. This happens here and there with AEW.” [H/T: Inside The Rope]

Dutch Mantell believes Tony Khan might sign Carmella

For several years, Carmella was one of the most entertaining acts on the WWE roster. Mella's personality connected well with fans, which led her to become the SmackDown Women's Champion at one point in her career. However, she had to step away from the ring in 2023 due to pregnancy. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV. It was recently reported that Carmella's contract with the Stamford-based promotion was not renewed.

During the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed Carmella's situation. He said Mella wasn't happy staying at home and wanted to work. He noted that there were other wrestling companies out there, including the Tony Khan-led promotion.

"I hope she's happy, but I don't think she's happy being at home and not doing anything. And she doesn't want to go out and get a job. I mean that would be beneath her. But there is other wrestling companies out there," he said. [From 47:35 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan, who is known for signing ex-WWE stars, will hire Carmella.

