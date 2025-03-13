Tony Khan might sign former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to AEW, believes veteran

AEW President Tony Khan has signed several high-profile names from WWE to AEW over the years. As per a wrestling veteran, Khan might again travel down the same road and sign a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

It was recently revealed that Carmella, who was on maternity leave since 2023, did not have her contract renewed by the Stamford-based promotion.

During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke about Carmella's situation and mentioned he didn't think she was too happy.

"I hope she's happy, but I don't think she's happy being at home and not doing anything. And she doesn't want to go out and get a job. I mean that would be beneath her. But there is other wrestling companies out there," he said. [47:35 onwards]

When Mantell's co-host argued who could afford Carmella's wages, the veteran was quick to highlight Tony Khan. He added:

"Hey, Tony Khan man. Because he has the rep of paying very well."

Carmella recently stated that the door for her return to WWE was closed

After the news of Carmella's exit from WWE went viral, the superstar did not shy away from speaking against the promotion. During an appearance on the Barely Famous podcast, the former Ms. Money in the Bank revealed she felt ghosted by the company, expressing her displeasure over how things ended.

In another interview with Kail Lowry, the 37-year-old revealed the door for a return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point in the future was closed. She said:

“Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you?” she said when asked about a potential return. “It’s like you’re in a relationship and someone is trying to break up with you. ‘No, don’t leave me. I promise.’ No, you’re not wanted in that relationship. It’s not for me, and I truly feel that door is closed.”

Carmella was with WWE from 2013 to 2025. During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, she won the 24/7 Championship four times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Title once. She was also the 2017 Women's Money in the Bank winner.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the veteran.

