6-time champion confirms she'll never return to WWE - "I truly feel that door is closed"

A former WWE star has all but confirmed that fans would never see her back in the Stamford-based promotion again after recent incidents left a bitter taste in her mouth. Carmella stated that in the aftermath of WWE choosing not to renew her contract, she is convinced she'll never return to the promotion.

Fans were in for a shock on February 21 when news emerged that Carmella had departed WWE after the promotion, under the creative direction of Triple H, didn't renew her deal. The 37-year-old star had a 12-year run in the company, where she became a SmackDown Women's Champion, won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Zelina Vega, and captured the now defunct 24/7 Title on four occasions.

Following her departure, Carmella made her displeasure known regarding how the company let her go after she had a baby and that she felt "ghosted."

In a new interview with Kail Lowry, she stated that her relationship with WWE had soured and that there was little chance she would return to the company.

“Why would you want to be somewhere that doesn’t want you?” she said when asked about a potential return. “It’s like you’re in a relationship and someone is trying to break up with you. ‘No, don’t leave me. I promise.’ No, you’re not wanted in that relationship. It’s not for me, and I truly feel that door is closed.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Carmella says she pitched her return to WWE

Elsewhere in the same chat, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that around eight months after having a baby, she pitched to return to work.

Carmella revealed that she had spoken to those in power about potentially working as a manager to a tag team as she was in no condition to contribute as a wrestler.

"The kicker is, I offered to go back to work last summer. I was maybe eight months postpartum and I reached out to the head of everything and I was like -- I wasn't sure he knew I had nerve damage, but I laid everything out for him and I was like, 'I can't wrestle, but I'd love to contribute any way that I can. Here is my pitch.' I had an idea of working with this tag team and being a manager. Carmella is a huge personality and I love talking on the microphone, so let me help another team out."

It remains to be seen if, following the major accusations by Carmella, WWE or creative head Triple H addresses the situation behind her exit in any form.

